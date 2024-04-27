Death anniv of Sher-e-Bangla today

Today is the 62nd death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq.

Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq, popularly known as Sher-e-Bangla or Huq Saheb, was born on October 26, 1873, at his maternal uncle's house at Saturia, a village in the southern part of Barishal district.

He passed away on April 27, 1962.

Huq was an eminent public leader who had held many high political posts, including the mayor of Calcutta (1935), chief minister of undivided Bengal (1937-1943) and East Bengal (1954), home minister of Pakistan (1955) and governor of East Pakistan (1956-58).

Marking the day, different political parties, alongside socio-cultural and professional bodies, have chalked out various programmes to observe the day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages marking his death anniversary.

They paid rich tributes to the late leader, recalled his struggle for economic freedom of the peasants and toiling people of the country, and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul.