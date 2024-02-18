Death anniv of A Rouf Chowdhury

Today is the first death anniversary of eminent business-man A Rouf Chowdhury.

He passed away at his home in the capital last year after suffering prolonged illness. He was 86.

Founding chairman of Rangs Group and Sea Resources Group, Rouf had his footprint in the country's media as well.

He was one of the directors of Mediaworld Ltd, the company which owns The Daily Star.

The noted entrepreneur is survived by his son Romo Rouf Chowdhury and daughters Romana Rouf Chowdhury and Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.

Rouf graduated in business management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

The prolific businessman founded over 50 firms in the last four decades. He invested in automobiles, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, real estate, IT, deep-sea fishing, telecommunications, electronics, food processing, banking, and insurance firms.

He started his career at a pharmaceutical company and began his own business in 1979.

He was also associated with many social and philanthropic activities throughout his life.

All have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.