Today is the 7th death anniversary of Jahanara Begum, mother of Dhaka District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan.

On the occasion, a milad and doa mahfil will be held after the Asr prayers at Jahanara Manzil Shaheb Para in Lalmonirhat, said a press release.

Food will be distributed among the destitute. Her relatives have been requested to attend the event.