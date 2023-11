Today is the 9th death anniversary of Begum Fazilatun-nessa.

She was wife of late Lt AM Ataul Haque, a freedom fighter of Bangladesh Navy who played an important role in building the Naval Force after the Liberation War in 1971.

Fazilatunnessa, mother of 10 children, died on November 9, 2015 at the age of 80.

A doa mahfil will be held to mark the day, said a press release.