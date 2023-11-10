Death anniv of Enayetullah Khan

Today is the 18th death anniversary of Enayetullah Khan, founding editor of the daily New Age and editor-in-chief of the weekly Holiday.

Enayetullah Khan passed away in Canada on November 10, 2005, aged 66. He had been suffering from cancer of the pancreas.

He began his journalism career as a cub reporter for the then Pakistan Observer in 1959. Enayetullah founded the daily New Age as its editor and publisher in June 2003.

He was also the editor of the Bangladesh Times between 1975 and 1977.

He was awarded the Ekushey Padak for excellence in journalism. He was president of Jatiya Press Club during 1973-'76.

Born on May 25, 1939 in Mymensingh, Enayetullah was the third son of the late Justice Abdul Jabbar Khan, a former speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly.