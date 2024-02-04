Death anniv of Dr AR Mallick today

Today is the 27th death anniversary of Dr AR Mallick, an eminent educationist and the first technocrat finance minister of the country, said a press release.

To mark the occasion, a memorial discussion and a milad mahfil was held at RKB Mallick School and College at his village home in Rajapur of Dhamrai.

Food will be distributed among the orphans today.

Dr Mallick was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, USA in the early 60s and the founding vice-chancellor of Chittagong University.

He was president of the Liberation Council of Intelligentsia in 1971, the first education secretary, the first high commissioner to India. He was also elected chairman of Asian Development Bank.

His publications include "British Policy and the Muslims in Bengal" and "Amar Jibon Kotha O Bangladesher Mukti Sangram". Bangla Academy published "Dr AR Mallick Sharak Grontho", comprising articles by renowned personalities from home and abroad.

Dr AR Mallick Lecture Hall has been established in DU, JU and RU.