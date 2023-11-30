Death anniv of Annisul Huq today

Today is the sixth death anniversary of former Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Annisul Huq.

On this day in 2017, Huq lost the battle for life in a London hospital after nearly three months of treatment there. He was 65.

From an ordinary middle-class man, Annisul turned himself into one of the leading businesspersons of the country.

With a fairytale success story to his name, he took up the challenge to give Dhaka a complete facelift, to make it green, clean, and healthy by contesting the mayoral election.

He came out victorious in the elections held in 2015, and was in the middle of his mission to bring about qualitative changes in delivering civic services with the slogan "Clean Dhaka, Green Dhaka".

Annisul, who led apex trade bodies like BGMEA and FBCCI, was also a popular TV show host.

To mark the day, special prayers will be offered at Gulshan Society Jame Mosque after Maghrib prayers today.