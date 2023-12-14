Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Haque passes away

Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat died at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore last evening. He was 65.

He breathed his last around 6:30pm (Bangladesh time), confirmed Atikul Islam Khokon, joint secretary of Cumilla city Awami League, quoting Rifat's family members.

He left behind his wife, two daughters, and a son to mourn his death.

Rifat, also the general secretary of Cumilla city unit AL, was elected the city corporation mayor on June 15 last year. He was born on February 2, 1958.

Rifat was the sports affairs secretary of Cumilla Victoria College unit student council in 1981. Later, he was made senior vice president of Cumilla South District Jubo League and founding general secretary of Cumilla city unit AL.

He served duties as the president of Cumilla District Football Federation for four consecutive terms. Besides, he was involved with several social organisations.