Captain Mohammad Ashraf Hussain, retired Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot, passed away on 30 June.

He is survived by his wife Reyhana Ashraf, children Shermeen, Abbas, Akbar, and Omarr, and seven grandchildren.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Society Mosque after Zuhr prayers today, followed by his burial at Banani graveyard.

The family requests prayers for the departed soul.