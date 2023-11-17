Bhasani’s 47th death anniv today

The 47th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, a legendary political leader in the sub-continent, will be observed today.

Born in 1880 at Dhangara village in Sirajganj, Bhasani dedicated his entire life towards establishing the rights of the oppressed and downtrodden.

Bhasani passed away on this day in 1976. He was buried at Santosh in Tangail.

Different socio-political organisations will mark the day with elaborate programmes across the country. They will place wreaths at his grave at Santosh.

Maulana Bhasani Parishad, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University will also organise various programmes, including placing a wreath at the grave of Bhashani, special prayers, food distribution and a doa mahfil at the central mosque on the campus.

Maulana Bhasani fought against the imperialism and oppression of Pakistani rulers. He led the historic Farakka Long March in 1976. He was the founder of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League. He also formed a progressive political organisation called National Awami Party (NAP). Bhasani played a significant role in the 1969 movement.

The brave and devoted leader worked relentlessly and spent almost his entire life for the oppressed masses, which earned him the title "Mazlum Jana Neta", meaning the leader of the oppressed.