Begum Firoz Haider passes away

Begum Firoz Haider, the youngest niece of Hussein Shaheed Suhrawardy and wife of freedom fighter and former lawmaker late Syed Haider Ally, passed away on Saturday evening. She was 86, said a press release.

She left behind two sons, a daughter, grandsons, granddaughters, and a host of well-wishers. Syed Shahed Reza, secretary general of Bangladesh Olympic Association, is her son-in-law.

She was buried at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard yesterday after a namaz-e-janaza held at Gulshan Azad Mosque.

Her family members have requested all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.