Badiul Alam’s death anniv

Today is the 21st death anniversary of Badiul Alam, a lawyer, freedom fighter, and politician, said a press release.

On the occasion, Advocate Badiul Alam Memorial Foundation will hold a doa mahfil in Chandanaish, Chattogram.

He was born in Fatehnagar in Chandanaish in 1926. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Calcutta University in 1946 and followed it up with an LLB from Dhaka University.

During the Liberation War, he was an Awami League regional president in Chattogram. Later, he took on the responsibility as president of the Socialist Party Chattogram south division. In 1981, he became president of Lawyers' Association.