Azim Uddin Ahmed passes away

Azim Uddin Ahmed, founder life member and former chairman of the Board of Trustees, North South University, passed away in Singapore yesterday. He was 85, said a press release.

He contributed significantly to the growth of private higher education in Bangladesh. The NSU community including members of the Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, students, and alumni extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the eternal peace of his departed soul.