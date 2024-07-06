Asma Abbasi passes away

Asma Abbasi, an educationist, TV personality, and writer, passed away at her residence in Dhaka on July 4, at the age of 83, said a press release.

She left behind her husband, Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, a musician, artist, and folklorist; two daughters, Samira Abbasi and Sharmini Abbasi; and four grandchildren, Armaan, Shaiza, Sarina, and Alvi.

Asma Abbasi was the niece of the renowned writer Mujtaba Ali.

She completed her honours and master's degrees in Bangla literature from Dhaka University.

Throughout her career until retirement, she taught at Purana Paltan Girls' College.

She was also a leader at the Inner Wheel Club and the Ladies Club in the capital.

She was laid to rest in her mother's grave at Banani graveyard yesterday.