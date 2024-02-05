Anwar Hossain’s death anniv

The first death anniversary of Md Anwar Hossain, former managing director of Khulna Newsprint Mills, was observed yesterday at Purba Darillah village in Nandail upazila, Mymensigh.

Anwar Hossain, who also served as managing director of Pakshi Paper Mills, Khulna Hardboard Mills and Karnaphuli Rayon and Chemicals Limited, passed away on February 4 last year, aged 78.

More than 1,000 rural people received free treatment and medicine at a medical camp held marking the death anniversary, said a press release.

More than 20 specialist physicians from Dhaka took part at the daylong camp. Later, a milad mahfil was held at Hossain's ancestral residence at the village.