Anup Ghoshal no more

Noted Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, who immortalised the songs in several Satyajit Ray's musicals, died yesterday.

Ghoshal was 77.

He had been hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments and died due to multi-organ failure at 1:40pm, reports PTI quoting his family.

Ghosal, who had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Kolkata's Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket, left behind two daughters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

"With the passing of Anup Ghoshal, the world of music has incurred an irreparable loss. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and admirers of Anup Ghoshal," she wrote.

A prolific singer, Ghosal proved his versatility in the songs of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore and modern Bengali songs. As a playback singer, he had been associated with Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' and 'Hirak Rajar Deshe'.

In the film "Sagina Mahato" directed by Tarun Majumdar, his songs are still fondly remembered by the audience. The song "Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi" from the 1983 movie "Masoom" has left an unforgettable mark as well. Besides Bengali and Hindi songs, he has also lent his voice to songs in Bhojpuri and Assamese languages.

In 2011, the West Bengal government honoured Anup Ghoshal with the 'Nazrul Smriti Puraskar', and in 2013, he received the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' (Music Lifetime Achievement Award).