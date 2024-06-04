Anti-Ershad movement hero no more

Former student leader and politician Shafi Ahamed passed away at a hospital in the capital yesterday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Ahamed was a key figure in the anti-autocracy movement, which eventually led to a mass uprising in 1990 that deposed military dictator Ershad.

His relative, Gazi Mozammel Hossain, also the education affairs secretary of Netrakona district unit Awami League, confirmed the news of his death.

"Shafi Ahamed was sleeping at his residence in the capital's Uttara this [Monday] afternoon. He suffered a heart attack in his sleep. He was rushed to a private hospital in Uttara, where doctors declared him dead," said Gazi Mozammel.

Ahamed has left behind his wife, two sons, and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife is serving as the general manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and his sons are currently studying abroad.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a statement, expressed deep shock at his death and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul. She also conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Ahamed's body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar tomorrow around 11:00am so that people can pay their last respects. Later, his namaz-e-janaza will be held on the premises of Dhaka University's central mosque.

Ahamed was born in 1962 in Makhna village of Netrakona's Madan upazila.

He studied law at Dhaka University.

Ahamed was the joint general secretary of JSD (Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal) Chhatra League central committee during the anti-autocracy movement. At that time, he was instrumental in the major decisions made by Chhatra Sangam Parishad and Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya.

In 1992, Ahamed joined AL and served as an assistant secretary to the party's central sub-committee.

He was nominated by the Awami League for the Netrakona-4 seat in the 2007 general election that got cancelled. Ahamed later aspired for the party's nomination in the last four national elections but was unsuccessful each time. In the 12 parliamentary elections held in January 2024, he wanted to contest as an independent candidate, but his nomination was scrapped.