Anisuzzaman passes away

AM Anisuz-zaman, a distingui-shed civil servant, passed away in his sleep on November 29 at his home.

He joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1956.

Anisuzzaman will be remembered for his outstanding contributions towards promotion of agricultural development in Bangladesh.

He was the chairman of BADC and secretary of the agriculture ministry.

He also served as an advisor for agricultural development to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her first tenure.

He was also an advisor in the first caretaker government led by Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Anisuzzaman's namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque tomorrow after Zuhr prayers.

He will be buried by the side of his wife Sofia Mazumdar at Banani Graveyard.

Family, friends and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.