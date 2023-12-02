Obituary
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 07:18 PM

AL presidium member Maya's son dies

Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu. Photo: Collected

Sajedul Hossain Chowdhury Dipu, elder son of Awami League presidium member and former minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, died of heart attack today.

He was 53.

Dipu breathed his last at around 5:30pm at a private hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment there.

Dhaka (south) unit AL's office secretary Riazuddin Riaz confirmed it to The Daily Star.

Dipu, a member of the Dhaka (south) unit AL, left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers.

Dhaka City south AL acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul and general secretary Humayun Kabir expressed deep shock at the death.

