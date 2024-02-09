Obituary
Akshay Kumar Maitreya’s death anniversary tomorrow

Akshay Kumar Maitreya

Tomorrow is the 94th death anniversary of historian Akshay Kumar Maitreya. He died in Rajshahi on February 10 in 1930.

Rajshahi Theater has organised a seminar to discuss his life to be held at Shah Makhdum College auditorium in the afternoon.

Maitreya lived a major part of his life in Rajshahi devoting to social works and study and authoring books on Bengali history, said Shafiqul Islam, a deputy registrar of Rajshahi University who is writing a book on his life.

Born in Kushtia's Kumarkhali on March 1, 1861, Maitreya was the editor of the country's first handwritten newspaper "Grambarta Prokashika".

He settled in Rajshahi with his father Mathuranath Maitreya and took education from Rajshahi Collegiate School, Rajshahi College and Presidency College of Kolkata and started practicing law at Rajshahi court since 1885.

