Akhtar Banu, mother of Mahbub uz Zaman, former ambassador of Bangladesh and secretary at the foreign ministry, passed away at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka early yesterday. She was 81.

She had been suffering from cancer and comorbidity problems.

Akhtar Banu left behind her two sons, a daughter, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.

Her qulkhwani and a doa mahfil will be held at 3:30pm tomorrow.