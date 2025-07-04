Ahmed Raihan Nizam passes away

Ahmed Raihan Nizam, a former cricketer, and businessman, died in New York on June 29 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

He is survived by his wife, Dr Nazneen Anwar of the World Health Organization, and their children -- Omar Rasman Nizam and his wife Jennifer Rehana, Amer Razi Nizam and his wife Fariha Ali; and Faria Samreen Nizam, wife of Ikram Mayeen Choudhury and their daughter Inaara.

Ahmed Raihan attended Faujdarhat Cadet College before moving to the United States to complete his MBA from Rochester University and later Scranton University.

He was the youngest son of late OR Nizam, former vice-chairman of the Chittagong Municipality in pre-independence Bangladesh. Raihan returned to Bangladesh to join his family business, Turner Grahams (Bangladesh) founded by his father.