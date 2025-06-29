Abul Hussain’s death anniv

The 11th death anniversary of renowned poet Abul Hussain is being observed today, said a press release.

Hussain's works reflect his lifelong search to find a philosophical and religious position that allows him to analyse and try to understand individual lives in relation to society.

He also spoke about the political instability and economic uncertainty. Hussain authored 25 books.

Naba Basanta was his first book of poetry. Birash Sanglap (1969), Duswapna Te Duswapne (1985), Ekhono Shomoy Achhey (1997), Aar Kirsher Opekkha (2000), Kaler Khatae (2008), and Selected Poems by Abul Hussain (1986) are some of his other notable works.

Born in Khulna on August 15, 1922, he was educated at Kolkata Presidency College and Kolkata University in Economics.

For more than 30 years, he was a civil servant in national and international organisations, at home and abroad.

Hussain was honoured with many awards -- including Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award and Padabali Award.