Obituary

Abul Hasnat’s third death anniv today

Star Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 01:57 AM

Today is the third death anniver-sary of literary and art critic Abul Hasnat, said a press release.

On this day in 2020, the editor of monthly literary magazine "Kali O Kalam" passed away at the age of 75.

On the occasion, Qurankhwani and prayers will be held at his house.

A wreath will be placed at his grave at Mirpur Shaheed Intellectuals' Graveyard.

Abul Hasnat was born on July 17, 1945 in Old Dhaka.

He made immemse contribution to different genres of literature such as novels and poetry.

He was also the editor of a quarterly magazine "Shilpa O Shilpi".

Abul Hasnat received Bangla Academy Award in 2013.

