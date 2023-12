Today is the 18th death anniversary of Abdul Hakim Bhuiyan, a business-man and philanthropist of Cumilla, said a press release.

On the occasion, a milad and doa mahfil will be held at his Cumilla residence and village home in Mainamati.

Besides, prayers will be offered at the house of his son Kudrat-E-Khuda in Dhaka. The relatives and well-wishers of the deceased are requested to participate in those programmes.