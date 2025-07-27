Obituary
19th death anniversary of Novera Deepita

Today is the 19th death anniversary of Novera Deepita, a journalist of The Daily Star and a gold medalist student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the University of Dhaka.

Novera passed away on July 27, 2006.

She is survived by her mother, two brothers, one sister, and a host of friends and well-wishers.

To mark the death anniversary, Novera's family members will offer prayers at her grave in Azimpur graveyard.

They have also requested all to pray for the salvation of her departed soul.

