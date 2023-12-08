11th death anniv of Prof Khan Sarwar Murshid

Today is the 11th death anniversary of eminent educatio-nalist, diplomat, and intellectual Prof Khan Sarwar Murshid.

On the occasion, wreaths will be placed at his grave at the capital's Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at 10:30am. Besides, prayers will be offered and food will be distributed among the destitute, said a press release.

Born in 1924, Murshid was at the forefront of the Language Movement of 1952, the Mass Upsurge of 1969, the Six-Point Movement and the Liberation War of 1971.

During the Liberation War, he was a member of the planning commission of the Mujibnagar government in exile.

In his illustrious diplomatic career, Murshid served as the Bangladesh high commissioner to Poland and Hungary.

Murshid was the first chairman of Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) and a former vice chancellor of Rajshahi University.