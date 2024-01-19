Zoo animals suffer in silence

As a cold wave grips the country, animals in Rangpur Zoo are also suffering.

With the sun remaining elusive for the past eight days, life has been an arduous one for both humans and animals in the region.

Mostafizar Rahman, officer-in-charge of Rangpur Meteorological Office, said temperatures have been fluctuating between 8.5-13.6 degrees Celsius in the region, with persistent fog and cold winds.

Established in 1989 on 51 acres of land, the Rangpur Zoo currently has 161 animals of different species.

The zoo authorities have taken different measures to ensure the wellbeing of the animals amid the inclement weather.

Dr Ambar Ali Talukder, curator of the zoo, stressed the need for regular administration of vitamins to the animals to boost their immunity and medical care to address their illnesses, while insulation mats are provided for their comfort in the cold.

During a recent visit to the zoo, this correspondent saw birds, including peacocks, tucking their heads into their feathers, while lions and tigers lying in their cages to preserve heat.

Monkeys, usually lively and energetic, looked subdued, sitting quietly in corners. The deer, despite being in large groups, appeared struggling being unable to generate sufficient body warmth.

Dr Shahadat Hossain, zoo officer, assured that daily health checks and necessary measures were being taken to prevent illnesses among the animals.

The zoo rooms are kept clean, and fresh water is provided daily to ensure their well-being, he added.

Despite these efforts, the harsh conditions have, nonetheless, taken a toll on the animals' spirits, with many displaying signs of discomfort and lethargy.