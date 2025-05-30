Ziaur Rahman’s 44th death anniv today

Today is 44th death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman, founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and former president of Bangladesh.

The party and its various associate bodies have organised programmes over eight days across the country to observe the anniversary. The programmes began on May 25.

As part of the observance, the party arranged a discussion yesterday at the Institution of Engineers in the capital.

The party's top leaders will pay tribute at Ziaur Rahman's grave in the capital at 10:30am today.

On May 30, 1981, he was assassinated by a cabal of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House.

Born on January 19, 1936, in Bogra's Bagbari, Zia was a sector commander during the Liberation War. He was awarded Bir Uttam, the highest gallantry award for a living officer, for his wartime role.

After independence, he also became chief of army staff.

He became chief martial law administrator in November 1976 when Justice ASM Sayem relinquished the position, and ultimately the president of Bangladesh in April 1977 when President Sayem resigned.

Ziaur Rahman opened up multi-party democracy in Bangladesh.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman floated the BNP, with himself as its chairman. He introduced 'Bangladeshi Nationalism' as a new national identity of the Bangladeshi people.

Today and tomorow, the party flag will be hoisted at half-mast and black flags to be hoisted at its Nayapaltan central office, chairperson office in Gulshan, and all other party offices across the country at 6:00am.

The BNP and its affiliated and associate organisations have published posters about Ziaur Rahman, and special supplements will be published in newspapers to mark the day.

BNP leaders will distribute rice, lentils, and clothing among the destitute at different parts of the city under the arrangement of Dhaka north and south units of the party.

All the district, city and thana units of the BNP will also observe the day.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a statement marking the day said that an environment must be ensured where free and fair elections, accountability to the people, transparency, and the fearless exercise of all citizen rights can take place.

"In all crises, struggles, and nation-building efforts of national life, we must move forward by embracing the path and ideals shown by Shaheed Zia. And we must build an unbreakable national unity to protect national interests, pluralistic democracy, and the rights of the people."

The ideals, patriotism, honesty, and dedication of Zia continue to inspire the nationalist forces of today, Fakhrul added.