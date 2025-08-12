ZI Khan Panna says he’d defend Hasina for free after ICT-1 rejects his appeal

The three-member tribunal dismissed the appeal today

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has dismissed an appeal from senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who sought permission to represent ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, a fugitive, faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to the July mass uprising.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, dismissed the appeal today after lawyer Nazneen Nahar told the tribunal at the start of the proceedings that Panna could not be present as he is busy in High Court and had asked her to convey his wish to be appointed as Hasina's counsel.

Tribunal member Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood said, "ZI Khan Panna is a senior lawyer. He knows the procedure. How can he be appointed? What is his interest?"

He said that the tribunal has appointed a state defence lawyer as Hasina did not appear before the court despite a notice being issued.

At that time, he (Panna) could have come to the registrar and expressed his desire. "Who will be appointed as the state defence lawyer is solely the tribunal's prerogative," he added.

Justice Shofiul observed that Panna, being aware of procedures, should have appeared when the defence counsel was appointed, rather than seeking involvement later. "It is like asking the station master to put you on the train after it has left," he remarked.

Then lawyer Nazneen said Panna wished to assist the appointed state defence counsel, Md Amir Hossain, in defending Hasina.

Rejecting the request, the tribunal chair said the state defence lawyer has already been appointed and he could be considered for another case.

Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan are fugitives in the case, which is under trial.

Contacted, ZI Khan Panna told The Daily Star that he did not want to be appointed as a state defence counsel for Hasina; rather, he wished to provide his services free of charge. "I will not take money even if they offer it to me," he said.

He added that he was willing to assist the state-appointed defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina. "I do not know whether, if appointed, I could save the accused, but I would surely try."

Referring to the remark that "the train has left the station," the senior Supreme Court lawyer said, "Why only one? There can be ten state defence lawyers."