Zero pass rate for third time in five years

For the third time in five years, no student from Krishnanagar Abdul Jabbar School and College in Nabinagar upazila, Brahmanbaria, has passed the Higher Secondary Certificate examination. This year, all 12 candidates failed, following similar results in 2018 and 2023.

Krishnanagar College is among four institutions under the Cumilla Education Board with zero pass rates this year. The others include Begum Shamsunnahar Girls School and College in Feni Sadar, Eastern College in Noakhali's Sonaimuri upazila, and Dr M Shamsul Haque Model College in Chandpur's Matlab (Dakhhin) upazila.

Cumilla Education Board's exam controller, Dr Md. Asaduzzaman, announced the results yesterday.

The board's College Inspector, Prof Zahirul Islam Patwari, revealed that a show-cause notice had been issued to Krishnanagar College after its first zero pass result in 2018, but no significant improvements followed.

He added that the institution is in such disrepair that it should either be closed or merged with another nearby college.

Internal issues plague the college, as four members of its managing committee have filed complaints against the president and principal, accusing them of financial misconduct, irregularities in purchasing, and mismanagement.

Locals say that frequent violent clashes in Krishnanagar union's villages have disrupted education, with students often unable to attend classes.

Ferdousur Rahman, the college's former principal also blamed the lack of MPO facilities and teacher shortages for the continuing failures.

The acting principal could not be contacted for comments.