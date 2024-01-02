Zero dengue deaths in last 24 hours

No fresh deaths due to dengue were reported in the country in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

During the period, 85 more patients, including 26 in the capital, were hospitalised with the viral fever across the country.

A total of 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries were recorded last year by DGHS.

Last year, September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to the DGHS data.

The country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases in 2023, the highest since the disease's first official outbreak in 2000.