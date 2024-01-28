Zakir Talukder returns Bangla Academy award

After 10 years, fiction writer Zakir Talukder has returned the Bangla Academy Award that he received for his contribution to fiction, accusing the academy is currently grappling with a lack of "democracy".

He was awarded the Bangla Academy Award for his book "Musalmanmangal" in 2014.

The prize money, amounting to Tk 1 lakh, and the honorary crest were returned to the director general of Bangla Academy via courier from Natore yesterday.

After returning the award, the writer posted a letter and the Tk 1 lakh cheque that he got from the Bangla Academy on his personal Facebook account, stating, "Sent, and now it feels like a relief."

Talking to The Daily Star, Zakir mentioned that Bangla Academy is currently grappling with a lack of "democracy and bureaucratic complexity".

He expressed his belief that the academy has lost its credibility among conscious individuals due to its arbitrary functioning for 25 years without holding an election for the executive council.

Zakir emphasised that if the significance of such an organisation diminishes, the award loses its dignity. "So, this award seems meaningless to me now, and it is becoming a burden day by day," he said.

Born in Natore, Zakir has authored more than 24 literary works.

Noteworthy among them are "Kursinama," "Musalmanmangal," "Poet and Kamini," "Chhayareal," "Kalpana Chakma, and Rajar Sepai," and "Pitrigan."

Contacted, Bangla Academy Secretary Dr Md Zakir Talukder said he had seen the message on Facebook, but they have yet to physically receive the letter.