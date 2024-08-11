Yunus visits injured students at Rangpur hospital

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday visited the students who were injured during the quota reform protests at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

He enquired about their health and gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for the proper treatment of the injured.Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Affairs Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud accompanied the chief adviser during his visit to Rangpur. Nahid and Asif were two key coordinators of the student protest.Earlier in the day, the chief adviser met the family members of Abu Sayed in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila.

Abu Sayed, a student of English at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was killed in police firing on July 16 during the quota reform protest in Rangpur.

He was a key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement which culminated in the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.