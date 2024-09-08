Yunus visits injured at neurosciences hospital

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus visits an injured student at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday. The students were shot during the protests of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday visited the injured victims, who were shot during the July-August student-led movements, at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka's Agargaon.

He inquired about the conditions of the victims who were injured critically by the security forces during the movement.

Photo courtesy: Chief Adviser's Office

The hospital's Director Kazi Deen Mohammad said, "He (Prof Yunus) saw the four students who were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital."

"All of them were hit by bullets in their heads. Their health conditions are improving," he said.

At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and colleges, are being treated at the hospital.