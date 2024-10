Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today visited the Dhaka University campus to see the graffiti drawn by young revolutionaries during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.

Photo: BSS

Photo: PID

During the visit, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazul, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam accompanied Yunus, among others.

Photo: PID