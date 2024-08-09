Yunus to visit Abu Sayed’s family in Rangpur tomorrow

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus will go to Rangpur's Pirganj upazila tomorrow to visit the family of Abu Sayed, who was killed in police firing during the quota protests on July 16.

Mohammad Mobashwer Hasan, the deputy commissioner of Rangpur, confirmed it.

The DC said the chief adviser will go to Pirganj by a helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force around 9:30am and visit Sayed's family at Babanpur village.

He will also pay his respects at the grave of Sayed, said the DC.

After visiting Sayed's family, Yunus will go to Rangpur Medical College Hospital to visit those injured in the violence centring the anti-discrimination students' movement.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student at English Department of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) in Rangpur and a coordinator of the anti-quota movement, was coming towards the campus in a protest procession from Lalbagh area on July 16.

As the procession arrived in front of the BRU campus, it came under attack from activists of the Awami League's student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League. Police joined the BCL and fired hundreds of rubber bullets, tear shells and sound grenades to take control of the situation.

Abu Sayed stood in front of the police raising his hands, but law enforcers opened fire, leaving him seriously wounded.

The agitating students took him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead around 3:05pm.

The image of Sayed standing arms outstretched in the face of police firing became an iconic one in the movement that culminated in a mass uprising, leading to Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister and the toppling of the Awami League government on August 5.