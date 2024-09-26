Yunus, USAID administrator discuss diverse areas to deepen cooperation

UN Human Rights chief lauds interim government’s reform initiatives

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has discussed diverse areas to deepen cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

They specifically discussed cooperation in the areas of transport, energy, justice and youth.

The meeting was held yesterday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Tuesday, the United States announced nearly $199 million in additional humanitarian assistance to address the needs of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and the region, including over $129 million through USAID and nearly $70 million from the US Department of State.

US Department of State Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya announced the funding at a Rohingya-focused event during the UN General Assembly High-level week.

USAID's assistance includes funding from the bipartisan National Security Supplemental as well as $78 million from the US Department of Agriculture's Commodity Credit Corporation, which will help to purchase, ship, and distribute approximately 52,200 metric tonnes of food commodities from American farmers to approximately 610,000 refugees experiencing acute food insecurity in Bangladesh.

It will also support the International Rescue Committee, Unicef, and the UN World Food Program to provide food, nutrition, and protection assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities.

The US government has provided more than $2.5 billion for the regional Rohingya response since August 2017, including more than $2.1 billion in Bangladesh.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also met Prof Yunus on Wednesday.

They discussed areas of work of mutual interest in Bangladesh towards securing justice, freedom, and human rights.

Turk lauded the interim government's continuing reform initiatives.