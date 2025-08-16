Yunus urges vigilance to uphold communal harmony in Bangladesh

Interim govt committed to keeping the bond of harmony unbroken, he says in Janmashtami message

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has called upon all to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity and communal harmony in the society.

"I believe that the ideals and teachings of Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood," he said, greeting the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna, celebrated today.

In a message marking the festival, the chief adviser said Janmashtami is one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

Yunus said communal harmony is a unique hallmark of Bangladesh's culture. "For centuries, people of this land have practiced their respective religions while preserving an enduring spirit of harmony."

He said the interim government, formed through the historic mass uprising of students, workers and the general public, is committed to keeping this bond of harmony unbroken.

"Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony," the chief adviser said.

"Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil. His philosophy and values which are centred on devotion to the Creator and the establishment of peace in society will deeply inspire all," he said.

He wished every success of the Janmashtami festival and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.