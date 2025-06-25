Yunus urges Meta to find effective ways to combat disinformation

This (disinformation) is a big problem, says the chief adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged Meta, which operates several social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Messenger, and WhatsApp, to find an effective way to combat disinformation that disrupts social harmony and spreads hatred.

"This (disinformation) is a big problem. You must find a way to fight it," said the chief adviser when Simon Milner, VP, Public Policy, APAC at Meta, and Ruzan Sarwar, public policy manager, met him at the State Guest House Jamuna today.

"Bangladesh is a densely populated country. One wrong word can destabilise the whole country. Some people do it deliberately," he said.

Milner said they were ready to engage with the Bangladesh government to counter disinformation, especially ahead of the upcoming general election next year, and had had meetings with different Bangladeshi authorities and rights groups in the past few days.

"We have had a dedicated team for Bangladesh for the last five years," he said.

The chief adviser said Meta platforms, especially Facebook, have the potential to promote business growth, but at the same time, they can be potentially dangerous provided they do not maintain ethical standards.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, among others, was present at the meeting.

Taiyeb urged Meta to increase its Bangla language proficiency, as Meta LLM AI is very much dependent on the English language.

On Tuesday, the Meta officials held a meeting with the ICT ministry officials, where the Bangladesh side urged Meta to increase investment in Bangla LLM (Large Language Model) & AI-based sentiment analysis in Bangla, as well as to increase the number of human reviewers to tackle fake news and information.