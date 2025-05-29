Yunus urges Jica to bolster support for Moheshkhali-Matarbari initiative

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to bolster its support for the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Development Initiative (MIDI), aiming to transform the region into a pivotal engine for Bangladesh's future economic growth.

The appeal came during a meeting with Jica President Tanaka Akihiko on the sidelines of the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

"The MIDI region represents the future of Bangladesh," Professor Yunus said.

"With access to the Bay of Bengal, we are developing deep-sea ports, highways, and railway links to connect the MIDI region with Nepal, Bhutan, and other parts of South Asia."

Jica initially proposed the development of a deep-sea port at Matarbari. Under the interim government led by Professor Yunus, efforts are now underway to formulate a comprehensive master plan aimed at transforming the region into a strategic hub for logistics, energy, fishing, and ports.

"Our vision includes building a megacity in the region," the chief adviser said, adding that the airport is also being upgraded to accommodate increased travel demands.

Tanaka reiterated Jica's strong commitment to MIDI but emphasised the need for faster decision-making on the Bangladeshi side.

In response, the chief adviser announced that a senior government official would soon be appointed to oversee MIDI projects and coordinate efforts with Jica and other potential foreign investors.

The chief adviser also revealed plans for establishing free trade zones within the MIDI area and invite foreign investors to set up manufacturing plants aimed at export markets.

In addition, the government aims to create an exclusive fisheries zone in the region, enabling large fishing vessels to operate.

"We need to engage in deep-sea fishing," Yunus explained. "Currently, fishing vessels from neighbouring countries exploit these waters, while our trawlers are too small for deep-sea operations. By developing our capabilities, we can process the catch in the fisheries zone for both export and domestic consumption."

Tanaka remarked that this was the first time he had heard a Bangladeshi leader discuss deep-sea fishing initiatives.

The two also exchanged views on the country's ongoing political reform agenda following the July uprising, as well as the democratic transition under the interim government.

The chief adviser reaffirmed that general elections would be held between December and June, after which he would return to his previous work.

Additionally, the Rohingya crisis was discussed, with the chief adviser seeking increased Jica support for humanitarian responses.

Tanaka expressed Jica's willingness to participate in international efforts addressing the Rohingya crisis.