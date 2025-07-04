Yunus urges Japan to enhance support in key sectors

JICA is focusing on supporting reforms in Bangladesh's judiciary, public administration, local government, and health sector as the country prepares for its graduation from LDC status in 2026.

Miyazaki Katsura, executive senior vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, said this at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital yesterday.

At the meeting, Yunus urged Japan to further strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh in areas such as investment, fisheries, the Rohingya humanitarian response, and youth development, including education and sports.

"Japan has always been a trusted friend. I recently visited your country, and I was deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality extended to me and my delegation," said Prof Yunus.

Miyazaki noted that Bangladesh remains one of Japan's most important partners in Asia and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting the country's development journey.

During the meeting, Yunus highlighted the importance of the Matarbari project, calling it "the most important region for our country's future."

Yunus requested Japan to increase scholarships for Bangladeshi youth to study in Japan and expand employment opportunities.

He also expressed concern about the situation of Rohingya refugees. "It is a sad situation. Thousands of young people are growing up in camps with no hope. They are becoming frustrated and angry," he said.

Yunus requested an increase in Japan's annual ODA threshold from 300 billion to 450 billion JPY to support more development projects.