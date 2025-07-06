Yunus urges Islamic NGOs to take up social business to support Muslim world

He made the call when a group of NGO leaders from different Muslim countries met him

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged Islamic NGOs to take up more social businesses to support the Muslim world.

He made the call when a group of NGO leaders from different Muslim countries met him at the state guest house Jamuna.

"In our world, we focus on women, health care. If you are poor, you have healthcare problems. We approached healthcare as a means to support the poor," the chief adviser said.

He said that social business is a good way to carry out this support, adding that he was encouraging young people around the world to take up social business and become entrepreneurs.

The NGO leaders present at the meeting said the social business campaign that Prof Yunus carried out in recent years had encouraged them to take up similar ventures in their respective countries, said the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Eyup Akbal, secretary general of The Union of NGOs of The Islamic World (UNIW) from Turkey; Muhammed Huseyin Akta, representative of the Assembly of Turkish American Associations (ATAA); Fauwaz Bin Hasbullah, Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH) and deputy secretary general, of UNIW from Malaysia; Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, president of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and deputy secretary general of UNIW from Pakistan; and Salamun Bashri, auditing board member of UNIW from Indonesia, were present at the meeting as foreign delegates.

Besides, Prof Mahbub Ahmed, retired Dhaka University professor and president of BIIT; S M Rasheduzzman, chairman of SAWAB and member of the high advisory board of UNIW; Ali Afzal, council member of UNIW and managing director, Krishibid Group; and M Abdul Aziz, director general, BIIT and country representative, IIIT, were, among others, present at the meeting.