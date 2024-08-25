Yunus urges China to relocate solar panel plants to Bangladesh

Chinese ambassador hands over cheque of $20,000 for flood-affected people

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus urged China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh to boost the country's green transition and exports.

Yunus made the call when Yao Wen, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, called on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna today.

The chief adviser also stressed close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and urged the Chinese investors to relocate their solar panel plants in Bangladesh.

He said China has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels, but the country increasingly faced restrictions in the export market.

Chinese manufacturers "can relocate" solar panel factories to Bangladesh, which will help Bangladesh diversify exports and help transition to a green economy, said the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate.

He also called for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China in an effort to increase economic cooperation between the two nations. He also called for technological transfer and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming.

Yao Wen conveyed greetings of the Chinese leadership and its people to Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the Bangladesh interim government. He said Beijing was ready to work with Dhaka and hoped that he would "fulfil expectations of a poverty-free Bangladesh".

"The future of Bangladesh will be better and brighter under your leadership," he told Yunus.

China and Bangladesh have recently upgraded their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" and both nations will celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic ties next year.

The ambassador said China would be committed to finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis including a ceasefire in violence-torn Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Yunus hoped that China would continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance to more than one million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser also recalled his fond memories in China where several universities have set up Yunus Centres and many young people have formed Three Zero Clubs whose members make commitment for zero contribution to climate change, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment.

He emphasised on youth-to-youth collaboration and people-to-people connection between the two countries.

During the meeting Ambassador Yao Wen conveyed the Chinese leadership's invitation to the chief adviser to visit China at his convenience.

He said Bangladesh was at a crossroads but "the people of Bangladesh will overcome the challenges".

The Chinese ambassador handed over a cheque of $20,000 from the Chinese embassy to the Flood Relief Fund of the Chief Adviser. He said the Chinese Red Cross would also donate $100,000 as humanitarian aid to Bangladesh's flood-affected people.