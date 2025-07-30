Yunus urges boost in deep-sea fishing, livestock modernisation

The country is missing out on enormous potential, he also said

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to step up efforts in deep-sea fishing and modernise livestock services.

The country is missing out on enormous potential, he also said.

"This is such a unique ministry; it holds both our oceans and our farms. But we haven't yet stepped fully into the world of the sea," said the chief adviser while speaking at a meeting with ministry officials at the State Guest House Jamuna today.

"We need to understand what fish resources we have, what we're missing, and why we're lagging behind. This sector can open up a whole new world for our economy if we do it right," said Yunus.

He emphasised the importance of conducting proper surveys in the Bay of Bengal to identify viable deep-sea fishing zones, adding that Bangladesh could bring in expertise from countries like Japan or Thailand if necessary.

"Japan has already shown an interest in helping us; we'll see if a joint venture is possible. But first, we need reliable data," he said.

"This isn't just about catching more fish; it's about building an industry," the CA said.

The chief adviser said the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute in Cox's Bazar should be closely involved in research and suggested organising international conferences to bring in global experts and ideas.

"We should also consider incorporating deep-sea fishing studies into our university curriculum — that's how we prepare for the future," he said.

Turning to livestock, Professor Yunus said food shortages, disease, and high vaccine prices remain serious problems for cattle farmers. "We have to find ways to produce animal feed and vaccines locally. That's the only way to bring down costs and become more self-reliant."

He noted that Bangladesh has strong potential in the halal meat market, which is growing globally.

"Malaysia, a global leader in halal meat, wants to invest here. We should definitely explore that," he added.

The chief adviser said early planning is needed ahead of Eid al-Adha next year. "We can't let the same problems repeat. We need to act now to ensure a fair, transparent market for cattlehide."

Professor Yunus also raised concerns about conditions at the National Zoo. "It's heartbreaking. I've heard animals have been mistreated for years, and even their food is sometimes stolen. That's just inhumane. The zoo needs a complete overhaul."

He also called for modernising the country's veterinary clinics. "Many of them are outdated, and some aren't even functioning. We need to turn them into real support centres for farmers and pet owners alike."