Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 10, 2025 12:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 01:17 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Yunus-Tarique meeting in London on June 13: Fakhrul

Tue Jun 10, 2025 12:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 01:17 PM
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 10, 2025 12:44 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 01:17 PM
yunus to meet tarique rahman in london

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, currently visiting the United Kingdom, is scheduled to meet BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on June 13.

Speaking to journalists at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning, Fakhrul said the meeting is expected to take place between 9:00am and 11:00am (London time) at the hotel where Yunus is staying.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman. The meeting will be held at the hotel where Yunus is staying," Fakhrul told reporters.

In response to a question, he confirmed that discussions around the meeting had begun after Yunus decided to travel to London.

"This issue was discussed in last night's standing committee meeting. He has been formally invited for the meeting. The standing committee has welcomed this initiative," he said.

He added that the party's standing committee has given acting chairman Tarique Rahman the authority to make decisions on any matter.

Fakhrul expressed hope that the meeting could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.

"We hope this meeting will play a positive role in overcoming Bangladesh's political crisis. Personally, I believe that in the current political context, this could be a turning point," he said.

Describing it as a "major political event", Fakhrul added, "Many issues could be resolved. A new dimension will emerge. Possibilities will be created."

Related topic:
yunus to meet tarique rahman in londonChief Adviser Muhammad YunusTarique Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Doubts growing over govt’s ability to govern: Tarique

1m ago
Yunus goes to Vatican for Pope Francis funeral

Yunus leaves Qatar for the Vatican to attend Pope Francis' funeral

1m ago
British Bangladeshi Labour Party lawmaker and minister Tulip Siddiq

Tulip seeks meeting with Yunus over corruption allegations, Guardian reports

1d ago
Tarique Rahman on 2024 uprising trials

July massacre: Tarique promises trials if voted to power

2m ago
Muhammad Yunus may resign as chief adviser

'Frustrated, Yunus hints at quitting'

2w ago
|রাজনীতি

লন্ডনে ড. ইউনূসের সঙ্গে তারেক রহমানের বৈঠক ১৩ জুন

‘সাম্প্রতিক রাজনৈতিক প্রেক্ষাপটে এটি একটি টার্নিং পয়েন্ট হতে পারে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

৩৬ জেলায় মৃদু তাপদাহ, গরম কমবে কবে জানালো আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

৩৭ মিনিট আগে