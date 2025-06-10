Yunus-Tarique meeting in London on June 13: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, currently visiting the United Kingdom, is scheduled to meet BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on June 13.

Speaking to journalists at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan this morning, Fakhrul said the meeting is expected to take place between 9:00am and 11:00am (London time) at the hotel where Yunus is staying.

"The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman. The meeting will be held at the hotel where Yunus is staying," Fakhrul told reporters.

In response to a question, he confirmed that discussions around the meeting had begun after Yunus decided to travel to London.

"This issue was discussed in last night's standing committee meeting. He has been formally invited for the meeting. The standing committee has welcomed this initiative," he said.

He added that the party's standing committee has given acting chairman Tarique Rahman the authority to make decisions on any matter.

Fakhrul expressed hope that the meeting could have significant implications for the country's political landscape.

"We hope this meeting will play a positive role in overcoming Bangladesh's political crisis. Personally, I believe that in the current political context, this could be a turning point," he said.

Describing it as a "major political event", Fakhrul added, "Many issues could be resolved. A new dimension will emerge. Possibilities will be created."