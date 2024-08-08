Yunus to stay at State Guest House Jamuna after taking oath

Say sources at Cabinet Division and chief adviser's office

State Guest House Jamuna will be the office and residence of the chief adviser of the interim government.

As per sources at the chief adviser's office and Cabinet Division, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will be staying there after he is sworn in tonight.

According to officials associated with this refurbishment, the Cabinet Division, after consulting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, took this decision immediately after the decision to form the interim government.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office and official residence Gono Bhaban remain in shambles after protesters and general people stormed it following the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

A committee will be formed to assess the damage to these two important installations, and renovation will begin soon afterwards, as per sources.