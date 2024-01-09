Yunus should apologise to his workers

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it is not up to her to pardon Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, who has recently been sentenced to six months in jail for violation of labour law.

Replying to a question if she would consider pardoning Yunus as she celebrates her election victory, the PM said she has nothing to do here as the labour court passed the judgement.

The question was asked by an Indian journalist during a post-polls courtesy meeting with visiting foreign observers and media as well as local journalists at Gono Bhaban.

Hasina said Yunus violated the labour law and deprived his own employees who filed a case at the labour court.

"I have nothing to do with that," she said, adding that he should seek pardon from his employees whom he deprived.