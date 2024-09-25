Yunus set for busy day at UNGA

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will have a busy day today in the US as he is scheduled to participate in a dozen events, including a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden and a number of bilateral meetings with global leaders.

According to a schedule of his events sent from the Chief Adviser's Office, Prof Yunus will attend the reception by the US president at 5:30pm local time.

Before that, he will hold bilateral meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli at 10:30am, 3:00pm, and 3:30pm respectively. Yunus is visiting the US to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Throughout the day, global leaders including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, and Human Rights CSOs, coordinated by Kerry Kennedy, will call on the Nobel Laureate.

Besides, he will attend the UN High Level Side Event on Social Business, Youth and Technology, The New York Times Climate Forward event, and a dinner with Kate Garvey, UN Office for Partnerships.