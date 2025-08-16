Yunus sends birthday bouquet to Khaleda

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday sent a bouquet of flowers to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, extending warm wishes on her birthday.

"The chief adviser has sent a bouquet for Madam (Khaleda) this afternoon (Friday). His officials delivered it to her residence in Gulshan," said party Standing Committee member Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

Zahid, who is also Khaleda's personal physician, said the BNP chief herself was not celebrating her birthday.

"She does not host any celebrations herself, but our party is holding milad and doa mahfils across the country," he said.

The bouquet was handed over to Khaleda's private secretary ABM Abdus Sattar at 4:00pm by the chief adviser's private secretary Shazeeb M Khairul Islam and Director of the Chief Adviser's Office Mohammad Nazmul Islam.

BNP Executive Committee member Belayet Hossain, Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan and officers from the chairperson's personal wing, including Masud Rahman, were also present.